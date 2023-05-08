“I am retired and plan to spend a lot of vacation time in Greece and other European countries -- so I thought, if it is not against any federal government rules that could affect my federal government pension, that I would get dual citizenship with Greece. This would give me free access to all EU countries with just a passport ---and also give me better economical access to their health care. I was born in Greece and immigrated here when I was 5 years old. I became a U.S. citizen as a child and had a good career with the federal government, mostly DoD. Are the any issues with taking Greek citizenship that would affect my FERS retirement?

Reg’s Response

Greece is not one of the blocked countries, like North Korea, so getting dual citizenship would have no affect on your entitlement to a federal government pension.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.