“I’m newly re-hired FED employee but was a FED employee back in 2000. I’m learning that anyone hired after 1/1/2014 will be on FERS-RAE and automatically contribute 4.4%. If you are on FERS hired before 2014 how much to you contribute?”

Reg’s Response

There is no difference in the benefits you would receive if you retired under FERS or FERS-FRAE. The difference is in the amount deducted from your pay. For those hired before 2013, they’d only have .08 percent deducted from their pay. It rose to 3.1 percent for those first hired, or rehired after a break in service, during 2013, unless they had at least 5 years of creditable service. For those first hired in 2014 and after, the contribution rate is 4.4 percent, with the same exception noted in the previous sentence.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.