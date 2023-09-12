“I worked as a federal firefighter at the VA medical Center for 21 years. I was transferred to another federal job within the same campus, due to medical condition. I will be 50 on 12/01/2024. I will also have a total of 25 years in the federal government, and 21 years in the fire service. Can I retire on my 50th birthday and still get the LEO 1.7 multiplier on my pension?”

Reg’s Response

Had you been age 50 when you reached 20 years of fire-fighter covered service, you could have retired on an immediate annuity at that time. However, because you weren’t - and were born after 1970 - you won’t be able to retire and receive the benefits your HR described until you reach your minimum retirement age, which is 57. When your annuity is computed, your 20 years of service as a firefighter will be computed using the enhanced 1.7 percent multiplier and the remaining years at 1 percent.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.