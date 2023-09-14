“I’ve been receiving FERS disability since July 2013. I’m now Age 61. How does my age at 62 affect my FERS disability?

Reg’s Response

When you reach age 62, your FERS disability benefit will be recomputed. An artificial retirement benefit will be calculated as if you had worked to age 62. Actual service will be added to the time you spent on the disability rolls to age 62. The total time will then be multiplied by 1 percent (1.1 percent if your actual service plus credit for time as a disability retiree equals 20 or more years of service). The total percentage amount will then be multiplied by your high-3 when you went on the disability rolls, increased by any cost-of-living adjustments payable from that date to age 62.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.