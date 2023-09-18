“I retired from the military with 21 years of service. I now work as a civilian at a GS13 rank with plenty of years left to go. If I buy back my military time, do I get to keep Tricare medical insurance for myself and my spouse?”

Reg’s Response

Making a deposit to get credit for your active duty service and waiving your military retired pay would have no affect on your ability to keep Tricare and any other military benefits to which you are entitled.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.