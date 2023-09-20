“I will retire with 300 hours annual leave, but do I only get paid for 240 hours? It’s confusing because I’m told we can only carry over 240 hours.”

Reg’s Response

Any employee who retires before the end of a leave year will be paid for all the hours of annual leave they have to their credit. The 2023 leave year ends on January 13, 2024. So, if you retire before that date, you’ll be paid for all of your annual leave hours, even those that exceed the annual 240 hour carryover amount.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.