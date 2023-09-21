“I was an Air traffic controller for 17 years and 3 mos. I recently lost my medical and I’m not a permanent staff support specialist. My retirement plan is showing FERS and FICA. My question is: would I be allowed to retire at 57 and receive my benefits including social security or would I have to wait til I’m 62?

Here are the rules governing retirement eligibility for FERS employees:

Age 62 with 5 years of service

Age 60 with 20 years of service

At your minimum retirement age with 30 years of service

(MRAs range between 55 to 57, depending on your year of birth)

You could also retire at your MRA with between 10 and 29 years of service under the MRA+10 provision. However, your annuity would be reduced by 5 percent for every year (5/12ths of 1 percenr per month) that you were under age 62 when you retired.

