“I’m 56 1/2 with 36 years federal time. What pointers you may have on retirement?

Reg’s Response

To quote humorist Tom Lehrer:

“Be prepared! That’s the Boy Scouts marching song.

Be prepared! As through life you move along.”

One way to be prepared for retirement is to begin by answering two questions:

Are you mentally and physically prepared to retire?; and

Are you financially able to retire?

You’ll also need to decide what you’ll do with all that extra time. I’ve known many employees who were preparing for a second life while they were still working for the government. Some of them already had a start-up business in the works. Others wanted to pursue their hobbies. Others still wanted to travel. And some were set to expand on the volunteer work they were already doing at their church or in their community.

Just keep in mind that you are only 59 1/2. You may have many more years ahead of you. Therefore, you want to make sure that they are filled with things that will bring you satisfaction, pleasure and - if you’re lucky - joy.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.