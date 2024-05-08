The following is a question submitted by a reader to Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and the resident expert on federal employee retirement issues.

“Is there a five year retirement plan? I retired with 20 years from the U.S. Navy. I worked for ICE for three years and Military Entrance Processing Station for one year and General Counsel Office for three months.

If you complete five years of federal civilian service, you’d be vested in the retirement system. If you left government after that, you could apply for a discontinued service annuity at age 62.

