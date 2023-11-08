“I started my FERS supplement at 56, but went back to work at 57. When do I report that I’m working again? When can I have it reinstalled if I’m not working at 58?

Reg’s Response

OPM asks each retiree who has reached the MRA for a statement of earnings each year he or she is eligible to receive the annuity supplement. Earnings must be reported using form RI 92-22, Annuity Supplement Earnings Report. Mail the completed report to: U.S. Office of Personnel Management Retirement Surveys and Students Branch FERS Annuity Supplement Survey 1900 E St., NW, Room 2416 Washington, DC 20415-0001. The RI 92-22 is available at www.opm.gov/forms.

