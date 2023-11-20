“I retired from Department of the Interior almost six years ago. My wife and I are on Medicare part A (not B) and my BCBS Standard (106) is self plus one. I’m thinking of switching to GEHA High (313) to save money. Would this be a simple switch or is there something I’m missing? Can I switch back to BCBS if I don’t like GEHA?

And any idea what percentage of retirees use FEHB and Medicare part A only?

Reg’s Response

One of the many attractive features of the Federal Employees Health Benefits program is that you can change from one health benefits plan to another during the annual Open Enrollment aeason. And you can do that every year, if you want to.

As for your other question, NARFE (the National Active and Retiree Employees Association) has reported that the vast majority of retirees don’t enroll in Part B because they have adequate coverage without it.

