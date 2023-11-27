“I am planning on my retirement next year, 2024 on Sept 30th. I am under the FERS Retirement plan. Once I am retired, how long will it be for my first monthly annuity to start? I’ve already did 36 years if Service and I am at age 59 now.”

Reg’s Response

It depends. Your agency will have 30 days from the day you leave to get your retirement application to OPM. Once OPM receives your application and logs it in, it will send you a letter notifying you of that fact. That could take between 15 and 30 days depending on their workload. If a superficial review shows that there are unlikely to be any problems with you application, OPM will put you in interim pay, which is a percentage of the amount they anticipate you getting when they finish processing your application. When that process is finished some weeks later, they will send you your first full annuity payment, which will include any additional money you are owed from the time when you were in interim pay.

