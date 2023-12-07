“Hi, I am a FERS employee and a postal clerk with twenty-seven years of service. In April I was rear-ended in the post office parking lot by a customer. I am going through pain management now and most likely will never be able to return doing my job. I was hoping to work 3 and a 1/2 more years to get my 30. Is there any early retirement options that I can get?

Reg’s Response

Because you have already reached your minimum retirement age, you could retire on an immediate annuity under the MRA+10 provision; however, your annuity would be reduced by 5 percent for every year (5/12th of 1 percent per month) that you are under age 60. Alternatively you could apply for a disability annuity. If your application was approved, you could retire on a disability annuity, which would be effective immediately. Your agency personnel office is required to assist you in completing the paperwork needed to do that. Note. If you apply for a disability annuity. you must simultaneously apply for a Social Security benefit, otherwise you application won’t be processed by OPM.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.