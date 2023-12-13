“I am a federal employee who spent 20 years active duty in the Navy and I retired in 2008. I got hired as a federal government civilian in July 2008. This past year, I bought my military time back via a military deposit that is paid in full. I now have 15 years of service as a civilian and combined 35 years of service (after paying off my military deposit). Do I still have to wait until I meet my MRA requirement before I can retire as a government civilian?

“Because you haven’t reached your minimum retirement age (MRA), you can’t retire now. However, you could resign and apply for a deferred annuity when you reach your MRA. If you did, your annuity would be reduced by 5 percent for each year (5/12ths of 1 percent per month) you were under your MRA; and you wouldn’t be entitled to the special retirement supplement, which approximates the Social Security benefit you earned while a FERS employee. Alternatively, because you have more than 20 years of combined service, you could apply for an unreduced annuity at age 60.

