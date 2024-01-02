“I retired on from the Navy and worked for the federal government for 6 years, then retired becoming an annuitant. I was recently hired by DHS USCIS. As a re-employed annuitant, will I accrue annual leave and sick leave at the same rate as I did before? Or will my service date be reset and I will have to start all over again?”

Reg’s Response

As a re-employed annuitant you will accrue sick and annual leave at the rate you had when you were a regular employee;. However, you’ll have to be re-employed for at least 90 days to receive that benefit. You will not be starting all over again. Your service record will reflect the additional time you accrue as a re-employed annuitant.

FYI: As a re-employed annuitant, the salary your receive from your new job will be reduced by the amount of your annuity.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.