“I retired at the age of 53 under FERS. I have not received COLA since then. Do I have to wait until I turn 62?”

Reg’s Response

Because you are a discontinued service retiree, you won’t be eligible to receive the special retirement supplement until you reach your minimum retirement age. MRAs range between 55 and 57, depending on your year of birth.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.