I am a postal retiree under the CSRS retirement system. I retired from the Postal Service in 2018 and my CSRS annuity pays me $8,670 per month. Of course, with CSRS, I didn’t pay into Social Security. However, prior to my postal career, I worked 6 years in the private sector and have worked a little over 3 years in the private sector after I retired from the Postal Service. I currently have 39 credits in the Social Security system and will soon have the minimum 40 credits accrued in Social Security as I am still working in the private sector.

My question is, how much will my CSRS pension affect my Social Security benefit when I am eligible for Social Security?

Reg’s Response

The amount you receive will be reduced because you’re receiving an annuity from CSRS, a retirement system where you didn’t pay Social Security taxes.The law making that reduction happen is called the Windfall Elimination Provision. You can read all about it and see what effect it will have on your Social Security benefit by going to https://www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10045.pdf.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.