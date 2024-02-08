“For a FERS pension. is the High-3 based on calendar year earnings?

Reg’s Response

No, it is not. Your High-3 will be based on the average of your three highest consecutive years of basic pay (78 pay periods) regardless of when they occur.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.