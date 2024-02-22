“Can my husband allowed to drop me off his health coverage now or does he have to wait for open season?”

Reg’s Response

He would have to wait until Open Season unless there is a permissible change to enrollment that would allow it to happen earlier. You’ll find those situations that qualify at https://www.opm.gov/retirement-center/publications-forms/benefits-administration-letters/2003/03-207a.pdf

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

RELATED

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.