“I retired on Dec. 31 as a Navy civilian from Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois. I received pay for my unused annual leave on Feb. 15 after prodding my contact at Navy OCHR in Norfolk. However, I have yet to receive my welcome letter from OPM Retirement Services. Is this long of a delay unusual? What can I do to find out my status?

Reg’s Response

You are the victim of an annual migration when tens of thousands of federal employees wait to the last minute to apply for retirement. And that’s the same time some employees in personnel offices and OPM’s retirement center are either taking a little time off to enjoy the holidays or scrambling to eat up their use-or-lose annual leave. In essence, all those retirement applications are trying to work their way through the system like a pig through a python. All I can suggest it that you try to be patient.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.