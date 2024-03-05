“I was in the Army Reserve for 12 years before becoming a federally employed civilian. Can I buy back periods I was on active duty for training, for which I have a DD 214 form? Also, can I buy back my annual training time if I didn’t get a DD 214 and my active duty was ordered by higher command?”

Reg’s Response

According to OPM, " As a general rule, military service in the Armed Forces of the United States is creditable for retirement purposes if it was active service terminated under honorable conditions, and performed prior to your separation from civilian service for retirement.” To find out if your periods of active duty are creditable, you’ll have to complete OPM Form RI-20-97, Estimated Earnings During Military Service and mail it to your military finance center, along with a copy of your DD 214, Report of Transfer or Discharge (or similar documentation). The completed form or letter showing your estimated earnings will be returned to you. Take that letter, a copy of your DD Form(s) 214 (or similar) and a Standard Form 2803 (CSRS) or SF 3108 (FERS) and take it to your local payroll office and request an estimate of the deposit required. Your payroll office will compute the amount you owe, including interest, and arrange with you to make the payment in a lump sum or on a schedule of regular payments, if you decide to do that. Note: The OPM and Standard Forms are available at www.opm.gov, click on Forms.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.