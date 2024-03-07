“I am currently working for the VA as a re-employed annuitant in the laboratory. I plan to retire (for the second time) soon. Are there any special considerations that I need to beware of, or do I just apply for retirement like I did the first time?

Reg’s Response

If you had fewer than 5 years of re-—employed service, you’ll receive a supplemental annuity which will be added to your current annuity. If you worked for 5 years or more, your annuity will be recalculated and you’ll receive a new annuity based on your total service record.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com.

RELATED

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.