I am 45 years old with over 20 years of service with my agency. Could I find employment with a different federal agency to get a double pension? When I leave my current agency for another, I do understand that my TSP and SCD is not affected. In theory, I am young enough to put some significant amount of time into two different agencies.

Reg’s Response

If you retired and returned to work for the government, the salary of your new position would be reduced by the amount of your annuity. If you worked for less than 5 years, when you retired again a supplemental annuity would be calculated and added to your original annuity. If you worked for 5 or more years, your annuity would be recomputed as if your had retired for the first time.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.