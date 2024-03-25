“I’m currently retired from civil service for 8 years on 1 April as I did 37 years as a CSRS employee. I did work various jobs to accumulate my 40 quarters for social security. OPM stated that my annuity cannot be touched due to my age, 66 at the end of this month. I started to fill out the form on line to collect my SSI. I was at the section where it asked me if I worked a job that did not pay into SSI, yes, and put the amount in of my monthly annuity. The form said to call SSI. They told me that my monthly SSI payment “could” be reduced by 2/3rds because I am receiving a government annuity. I have worked my 40 quarters to pay into the system. I’m confused on why they can if I paid into the system for 40 quarters.”

Reg’s Response

While your annuity cannot be reduced, any Social Security benefit you are entitled to will be affected by the Windfall Elimination Provision. The WEP reduces that benefit if you have fewer than 30 years of substantial earnings under Social Security. For a full explanation of the WEP and how it will affect you, go to www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10045.pdf .

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.