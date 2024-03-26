I am a 20 percent disabled combat vet. My wife is now on Medicare A, B and G. The VA states that I could cancel/suspend my Blue Cross/Blue Shield because the VA covers me 100 percent. I have no need for the family plan 105 since my wife and I are covered. Should I cancel or suspend my BC/BS 105 family plan?

Reg’s Response

You can suspend your BC/B coverage any any time. By suspending it, you always have the option of reactivating it if the need arises. If you cancel it, you won’t be able to do that.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.