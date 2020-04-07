OPM improves careers site to accommodate pandemic-related jobs

The Office of Personnel Management announced April 6 that it updated the federal jobs website to make it easier for agencies to meet hiring needs tied to coronavirus pandemic response.

The new update will enable agencies to tag job listing on USAJOBS related to the COVID-19 response in order to make it easier for users to search through the coronavirus-related openings.

According to an OPM announcement, “agencies will continue to post COVID-19 response positions over the coming weeks that are open to the public, including positions in wide-ranging career fields.”

"Visitors to USAJOBS can quickly find opportunities that will have a direct impact on the American people and the federal government’s response to COVID-19,” said acting OPM Director Michael Rigas.

Last week, OPM announced a COVID-19 Surge Response Program to allow agencies to post rotational positions for federal employees to help fight the pandemic.

“While a variety of opportunities exist, employees who have a healthcare background or are licensed health care providers currently serving in non-clinical positions are encouraged to apply,” the news release said.

The positions are listed on Open Opportunities.