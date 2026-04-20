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See how synthetic, shelf-stable blood is created in this DARPA lab tour
See how synthetic, shelf-stable blood is created in this DARPA lab tour
Reporter Hope Hodge Seck takes us to the lab where DARPA is creating a synthetic, shelf-stable blood that could change battlefield medicine.
35 hours ago
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