The House committee in charge of overseeing the administration’s policies and government operations has new leadership, as the House Caucus voted Nov. 20 to elect Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., as the new chair of the committee.

Maloney takes the place of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, who died in mid-October from complications from longstanding health challenges.

"I am deeply humbled and grateful to my colleagues for entrusting me with the chairmanship,” Maloney said in a statement.

“I'm honored by this opportunity to do more for the American people and will do my best to follow the honorable example that Chairman Cummings left for us all. There's much work to be done, and I can't wait to get started."