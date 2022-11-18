The following is a question submitted by a Federal Times readers about retirement and other issues facing the federal workforce. It is answered by Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and a Federal Times columnist since 1995.

Question: Is there a form or worksheet one can use to calculate the Service Computation Date for retirement if I use the dates on my SF-50?

Reg’s Response: For most employees, the Service Computation Date (Leave) located on line 31 of their Standard Form 50 will be the same as their service computation date. However, if you have periods of creditable service, e.g., active duty service, the SCD won’t tell you your total length of service.

To find that out, you’ll need to check with your servicing personnel office. They can review your Official Personnel Folder (OPF), identify all periods of creditable service, and provide you with an accurate SCD. Be aware that there may be some periods of service for which a deposit would need to be made to get credit for that time.

Reg Jones is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.