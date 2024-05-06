The following is a question submitted by a reader to Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and the resident expert on federal employee retirement issues.

A Fed Times reader asks:

“I retired after 35 years in federal service. I was under CSRS the entire time. I worked in jobs before entering government service, while working in government service, and after retirement from government service. I made payments into Social Security for those non-government jobs. The most significant work subject to Social Security was post-retirement. It’s been 10+ years and I’m still working.

Am I eligible to receive SS benefits at all, and if so, will my pension be reduced if I apply for SS benefits?”

Reg’s response:

While your pension won’t be affected, if you have fewer than 30 years of substantial earning under Social Security, the amount of your Social Security benefit will be reduced. You can learn more about the Windfall Elimination Provision and how it will affect you at ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10045.pdf

