The following is a question submitted by a reader to Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and the resident expert on federal employee retirement issues.

A Fed Times reader asks:

“I have 25.6 years of 6c law enforcement time as a border patrol agent. I have bought back my military time for a total of 34 years of creditable service . I am planning on leaving the USBP to an uncovered 0132 position with CBP Office of Intelligence in March.

Since I’m not officially retiring, but have fulfilled my 6c law enforcement time, when I do choose to retire, do I forfeit my law enforcement pension special supplemental for law enforcement officers?”

Reg’s response:

Absolutely not! When you do retire, 20 years of your law enforcement officer covered service will be calculated using the enhanced formula, with all the remaining years calculated using the standard formula.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is our resident expert on retirement and the federal government. From 1979 to '95, he served as an assistant director of the Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.