“I am 70 years old and have been receiving my federal retirement for the last five years. Now, I have entered federal service again. Can my new service add to my annuity benefits?”

Reg’s Response

Yes, you can.

If retirement deductions are taken from your pay and you have at least one year of service, you’d be entitled to a supplemental annuity which would be added to your regular annuity.

If you have at least five years of service, you’d be entitled to a redetermined annuity, which would be based on all your years of service.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.

