“Is there a way to semi-retire? I have heard that you can adjust your schedule to get ready for retirement. If that is true, where can I find the information (rules).

Reg’s Response

Under 5 U.S.C. 8336, agencies may allow employees to retire under certain combinations of age and service to reduce their work schedules and receive a combination of salary and retirement benefits for a period before retiring fully. Phased retirement, as it’s called, is voluntary to both the employee and the agency. Under both CSRS and FERS, it’s available to an employee who has worked full-time for the preceding three years and is eligible for voluntary retirement with 20 years of service at age 60. Under CSRS alone, it’s available to an employee with 30 years of service at age 55.

Entry into phased retirement is not guaranteed and is subject to agency policies that can restrict eligibility to certain positions, limit the duration of a phased retirement period, and impose other restrictions. You’ll have to check with your supervisor and your personnel office to find out if phased employment is an option where you work.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.