I’m 54 with 16 years of full-time service with the United States Postal Service. Leaving under my minimum retirement age of 57. Can I still receive an annuity?

Reg’s response:

If you don’t ask for a refund of your retirement contributions when you leave, you’d be entitled to an unreduced annuity at age 62.

However, because you have at least 10 years of service, you’d be able to retire at your minimum retirement age under the MRA+10 provision; however, your annuity would be reduced by 5 percent (5/12ths of 1 percent per year) that you are under age 62.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is the resident expert on retirement and the federal government at Federal Times. From 1979 until 1995, he served as an assistant director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.

