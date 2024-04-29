The following is a question submitted by a reader to Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and the resident expert on federal employee retirement issues.

A Fed Times reader asks:

“I will be retiring from the federal government shortly. I do not plan on taking social security until age 67.

If I would like to return to federal service and apply for federal jobs down the road (come out of retirement), would I apply as a “status” candidate since I worked for over three years previously? I know that I would have to come in as a reemployed annuitant.”

Reg’s response:

No. Because you would be retired, you wouldn’t be a status candidate.

You could however, apply for a position and, if selected, rejoin the workforce. As a rule, the salary of your new position would be reduced by the amount of your annuity.

Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, photographed at his home in Hamilton, Va., on Wednesday, January 29, 2014. (Mike Morones/Staff)

