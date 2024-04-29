The following is a question submitted by a reader to Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and the resident expert on federal employee retirement issues.
A Fed Times reader asks:
“I will be retiring from the federal government shortly. I do not plan on taking social security until age 67.
If I would like to return to federal service and apply for federal jobs down the road (come out of retirement), would I apply as a “status” candidate since I worked for over three years previously? I know that I would have to come in as a reemployed annuitant.”
RELATED
Reg’s response:
No. Because you would be retired, you wouldn’t be a status candidate.
You could however, apply for a position and, if selected, rejoin the workforce. As a rule, the salary of your new position would be reduced by the amount of your annuity.
Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com
Molly Weisner is a staff reporter for Federal Times where she covers labor, policy and contracting pertaining to the government workforce. She made previous stops at USA Today and McClatchy as a digital producer, and worked at The New York Times as a copy editor. Molly majored in journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.