“I served about 4 yrs. as a FERS employee from 1994 to 1998. I bought back 9 yrs. and 3 months of military time in 1998 for $7,300.00 which gives me approximately 13.5 years of Federal Service. I am over 62. Can I receive federal retirement even though I was a FERS employee for only 4 years? If not, can I get a refund for what I paid in?

Reg’s Response

No, you can’t. You would need to have 5 years of actual FERS service. Military service for which you made a deposit would only count after you were vested in the system. If you aren’t planning to return to government service, you should ask for a refund of your both retirement contributions and deposit.

To do that, write to:

U.S. OPMRetirement Operations CenterBoyers, PA 16017-0045On the envelope write: Attention: Military Deposit Refund

