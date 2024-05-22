The following is a question submitted by a reader to Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and the resident expert on federal employee retirement issues.

A Fed Times reader asks:

“I have worked for Customs in a 6C position for 20 years. However, one of those 20 years I was activated to serve in Operation Enduring Freedom. I bought back the one year of this military time.

Does my one year I was deployed count toward my 20 years of 6C time, or do I need to work another year?”

RELATED

Reg’s response:

Yes, it absolutely does count toward the 20 year requirement to retire under the 6c provision and have it used in the computation of your annuity.

Got a question for the Federal Times expert? Send inquiries to: fedexperts@federaltimes.com

Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, photographed at his home in Hamilton, Va., on Wednesday, January 29, 2014. (Mike Morones/Staff)

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is our resident expert on retirement and the federal government. From 1979 to '95, he served as an assistant director of the Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.