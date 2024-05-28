The following is a question submitted by a reader to Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and the resident expert on federal employee retirement issues.

A Fed Times reader asks:

“I’m a former federal law enforcement officer. I had 24 years of coverage, and unfortunately was fired before reaching my MRA. I’m currently 55 years old and wondering when can I file for my retirement annuity. Additionally, will my first 20 years of service be computed at 1% or 1.7%?”

Reg’s response:

Assuming that you didn’t 1) ask for a refund of you retirement contributions when you left and 2) weren’t convicted of certain offenses cited in 5 US Code 8312, you’ll be entitled to a deferred annuity at age 60.

Your first 20 years will be computed using the enhanced 1.7% multiplier and the rest at 1%.

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is our resident expert on retirement and the federal government. From 1979 to '95, he served as an assistant director of the Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.