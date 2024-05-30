The following is a question submitted by a reader to Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service and the resident expert on federal employee retirement issues.

A Fed Times reader asks:

“If a person gets and joins a federal job at 62, what’s the earliest they can retire to get retirement benefits?”

Reg’s response:

Anyone who is at least 62 years old can retire with as few as five years of service. Since you are already 62 years old, you can retire after five years on the job.

Federal Times columnist Reg Jones, photographed at his home in Hamilton, Va., on Wednesday, January 29, 2014. (Mike Morones/Staff)

Reg Jones, a charter member of the senior executive service, is our resident expert on retirement and the federal government. From 1979 to '95, he served as an assistant director of the Office of Personnel Management handling recruiting and examining, white and blue collar pay, retirement, insurance and other issues. Opinions expressed are his own.