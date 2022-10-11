Seerist, a maker of augmented analytics products for security professionals, said its contract with U.S. Customs and Border Protection was renewed for five years and expanded to include artificial intelligence data and analysis.

The updated 5-year $3.8 million contract supports multiple mission areas, including Intelligence Watch, Border Intelligence Centers, Sectors, Field Offices, and additional users whose job it is to develop tactical, operational, and strategic decisions associated with operations, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said. The contract also adds AI data and analysis as ESRI-based geographic information system feature services.

During the pandemic Seerist deployed 115 licenses to all border states in six weeks, providing CBP with the ability to inform leadership of significant healthcare events by filtering through a global stream of information while alerting the operator through in-platform, email, or mobile notification enabling proactive decision making, it said.

“Knowing that the Seerist platform successfully assisted CBP during this time validates our mission, and is the reason we are committed to providing organizations with the data they need to make holistic assessments, followed by strategic and proactive decisions,” said John Goolgasian, president of Seerist Federal, said in a statement.

Seerist said its products and services combine AI and machine learning technology to parse millions of data points with human analysis drawing on decades of insight, enabling users to better predict what will happen and allowing them to make more rapid decisions.

Formerly known as Geospark Analytics, Seerist Federal also has a five year firm fixed-price, IDIQ government-wide contract providing near real time situational awareness capabilities to the entire federal government, according to the company.