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Throwable ground drones and new long-range munitions | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.22.26
Throwable ground drones and new long-range munitions | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.22.26
A new rugged drone you can throw through a window makes tracks at SOF Week, while the Air Force advances collaborative combat aircraft efforts.
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