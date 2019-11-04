The Department of Homeland Security released a final statement of work Oct. 30 for enterprise financial management software — part of a broader modernization underway at the department.

DHS needs the software to improve speed, accuracy and efficiency across the department, according to a finalized statement of work posted on FedBizOps.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract will be for commercial off-the-shelf products with the ability to move to software as-a-service. The contract is intended to be a multi-award vehicle for DHS components and is complemented by a separate multi-award contract seeking system integrators for the enterprisewide financial management service.

According to the statement of work, the procurement is supposed to appease multiple, competing business objectives across all DHS components by standardizing systems for financial, asset and procurement management by DHS components. The software must “minimize cost, improve efficiency, ensure data quality and strengthen internal controls.”

The software must also be scalable so DHS entities can adapt to new needs, able to detect security threats and be audit ready.

“The goal is to provide senior leaders and stakeholders with timely access to standard financial information to support strategic decision-making through solutions that provide increased functionality, real-time integration, improved security and reduced audit risk, while reducing costs and duplication,” according to the statement of work.

The document also shows that several systems across the department’s subagencies are not currently integrated, or interfaced, with the department’s financial management system.

“Some DHS components continue to use systems comprised of legacy technology, which are mostly non-integrated, and rely on compensating manual processes that leads to inconsistent data and reporting,” the document reads.

