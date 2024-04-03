I am a Marine with just over 11 years of active duty time and six more years as an active reservist. Does that time count toward retirement as a GS? How does that process work?

Reg’s response:

Your active duty service and any periods of reserve service when you were called to active duty (not weekend drills) will count toward retirement if you make a deposit for that time.

To do that you’ll have to complete OPM form RI-20-97, Estimated Earnings During Military Service (available at opm.gov/forms) and mail it to your military finance center with a copy of your DD Form(s) 214, Report of Transfer or Discharge.

A completed form letter showing the estimated earnings will be returned to you. Take that letter, a copy of your DD Form(s) 214 and a Standard Form 3108 to your local payroll office to request an estimate of the amount you owe, including interest, and arrange with you to make the payment in a lump sum or on a schedule of regular payments, if you decide to do that.

