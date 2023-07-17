“I am a 50--year-old current employee covered by FERS with 17 years of civilian service, along with 13 years of active duty military service for which I paid a deposit. Does my military service count for purposes of creditable service under either the “MRA+30″ or “60+20″ provisions for deferred retirement?”

Reg’s Response

Yes, your active duty service for which you made a deposit counts as actual service for retirement. And yes, with 30 years of creditable service you could leave government and apply for a deferred retirement when you reach your MRA. However, you need to be aware of two negative factors. First, when you do retire, your annuity will be calculated using your high-3 on the day you left; it won’t be increased by any intervening pay increases or cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs). Second, any unused sick leave you had when you left won’t be included when your annuity is computed.

