GSA’s Centers of Excellence program adds a new partner

The Department of Labor is now the sixth agency to enter into a modernization partnership with the GSA’s Centers of Excellence program, the GSA announced in a news release Feb. 13.

The department is teaming up with GSA’s Technology Transformation Services office to implement robotic process automation to modernize Labor’s acquisition process. The partnership between Labor and GSA will be run out of GSA’s new artificial intelligence center of excellence, stood up last year.

The capabilities will be available throughout the department as a shared service at the end of the project.

"We’re eager to hone in on the specific challenges faced by the department to achieve solutions that meet their needs, but that are also repeatable and scalable,” said TTS Director Anil Cheriyan. “Our main focus is on improving outcomes for our agency partners and we’re pleased to serve as a catalyst to help them develop a culture of innovation. Robotics process automation in combination with artificial intelligence capabilities is gaining momentum in government, and is a strategic focus area for TTS this year.”

The Centers of Excellence initiative was launched in 2017 and chooses modernization projects at various agencies to help accelerate. The Department of Labor joins the Departments of Agriculture and Housing and Urban Development, the Office of Personnel Management, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.

“This is another positive development for the long-term institutional capacity of the federal government to modernize its use of the latest technologies," said White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination Chris Liddell. "Ultimately, this is a shared mission that will create a more efficient, effective and accountable government for all Americans.”