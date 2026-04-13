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The damage from ‘economic weapons’ in global conflict would worsen in a war with China. Here’s how.
The damage from ‘economic weapons’ in global conflict would worsen in a war with China. Here’s how.
The economic damage from the closing of the Strait of Hormuz is painful, but China has far greater levers to pull in a conflict. An expert explains.
17 hours ago
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