How GSA’s innovation initiative is helping the Defense Department

The GSA’s Centers of Excellence program’s partnership with the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center has made strides in managing the agency’s data assets.

In a news release March 5, GSA said CoE includes implementing a data governance structure specifically geared toward AI initiatives to speed up decision-making.

According to the release, JAIC stakeholders participated in several human-centered design workshops to establish roles and responsibilities in managing the data the JAIC works with and speeding up artificial intelligence work.

The JAIC’s data is used for a broad swath of DoD issues, including cybersecurity, health care, predictive maintenance and business automation.

“The CoE partnership with GSA is already paying dividends. This next step paves the way for the DoD to improve how we manage and leverage data as a strategic asset,” said JAIC Director Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan. “We appreciate the CoE’s commitment to creating a collaborative environment that enables solutions for broader AI governance, technology acquisition strategies, and scaling AI solutions through the Joint Common Foundation.”

The GSA CoE program helps agencies accelerate modernization projects. The program added its seventh agency partner earlier this week.

“The CoE model gives us an opportunity to share experience gained from industry and federal partners with the JAIC, building on the successes of organizations that have come before us,” said Technology Transformation Service Director Anil Cheriyan. “The AI journey is one we are taking together and it’s essential to get the fundamentals right. We are offering a pathway for agency partners to accelerate their own AI journey.”