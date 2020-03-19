Federal contractors pressure OMB to let them telework

A major interest group representing federal contractors called on the White House’s Office of Management and Budget to issue guidance explicitly allowing contractors to telework, warning that not allowing them to work from home could lead to furloughs and layoffs.

The Professional Services Council, which represents more than 400 small, medium and large government contractors, said in a news release that OMB needed to issue “clear and comprehensive” guidance to all chief acquisition officers and other federal acquisition officials stating that federal contractors can work from home while the government works to stop the spread of the new coronavirus known as COVID-19.

In a March 18 letter to OMB, David Berteau, president and CEO of PSC, said that while federal employees can telework, contractors are often told that telework is not allowed under their contracts.

“Sending contractors home without authorizing telework effectively ends the important work being done for the government by those contractors and undermines the intent of guidance from the President and senior government officials,” Berteau wrote to acting OMB Director Russ Vought. “Companies are ready to work remotely to support their agency missions and functions, but if their contracting officers force them to cease supporting their government customers, this will jeopardize important agency missions. Furthermore, companies may have to lay off workers at this perilous time for the overall economy.”

Federal agencies are grappling with evolving policies as the government determines how to protect employees amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

PSC asked OMB to issue guidance reinforcing the authority of contract officers to allow telework on contracts and prioritize those authorities to keep the federal government operating at “full function."

"Contractors can support agency missions without interruption, but leaving telework approval up to individual contracting officers is inefficient, potentially creates confusion, and undermines America’s need to keep the government going,” Berteau said in a March 19 statement.

Over the last few weeks, federal employee unions have continuously pressured the Trump administration to allow federal employees to telework. Earlier in the week, OMB released guidance allowing federal employees to work from home, though some agencies have been slow to implement it.

The response to telework has differed from agency to agency. On March 17, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced that all contractors and employees could work from home. In his announcement, Bridenstine wrote that “it is imperative that we take this pre-emptive step to thwart further spreading of the virus among the workforce and our communities.”