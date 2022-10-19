Zentera Systems, a provider of Zero Trust cybersecurity services to federal agencies, said its board of directors named Chase Cunningham to its advisory board.

Cunningham brings to Zentera significant practical experience in cybersecurity and the implementation and operational aspects of Zero Trust, the Milpitas, California-based company said in a statement.

Zero Trust is a security framework requiring users inside or outside an organization’s network to be authenticated, authorized, and continuously validated before being granted access to applications and data. President Joe Biden’s Executive Order 14028 mandates all federal agencies adopt a Zero Trust by the end of fiscal 2024.

“The industry is undergoing a paradigm shift to replace legacy network security with Zero Trust,” said Jaushin Lee, president and CEO of Zentera, in the statement. “When it comes to Zero Trust, the list of individuals who have contributed as much as Chase is very short indeed.”

Cunningham, also known as “Dr. Zero Trust,” made a name for himself as the Principal Analyst for Zero Trust at Forrester and as the creator of the Zero Trust eXtended Framework, according to Zentera. A former Navy and NSA chief cryptologist, he has deep technical expertise in cyber forensic and analytic operations, it said.

Zentera said its platform helps implement Zero Trust controls consistent with NIST SP 800-207 in days, streamlining compliance with the executive order. It decouples network security from network infrastructure, deliveringl Zero Trust security protection and secure access for applications and data in existing on-premises, cloud, or complex hybrid environments, it said.