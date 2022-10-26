WASHINGTON — GovCIO, a supplier of IT services to the federal government, said it was awarded one of two spots on the $340 million full and open Scalable Ways to Initiate Flexible Tasks IDIQ for Domain 1 - Platforms as a Service contract by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The five-year contract vehicle was established by the ICE Chief Information Officer and the Enterprise Platform Services Branch to centralize platform development, robotic process automation, AI/ML, data visualization and collaborative Services through an Accelerated Service Delivery Model, Washington, D.C.-based GovCIO said.

GovCIO will have the opportunity to support platform development initiatives in multiple low-code/no-code platforms with a focus on ServiceNow and Microsoft Power and Dynamics, it said. This includes assisting with platform governance and customization and development to modernize legacy applications and minimize manual processes. This contract will also explore any potential future platform software for consideration by the agency.

“Through this DHS ICE SWIFT contract, we are enabling ICE to act on the execution of their ASDM, allowing for rapid deployment of development teams to analyze, define, configure, and develop in platform technologies that will improve functionality for officers in the field.,” aid Alex Brown, GovCIO Veteran and Enterprise Technology Sector Senior Vice-President, in a statement.

With the DHS ICE SWIFT IDIQ, ICE will be able to analyze its mission needs outside of a specific technology and then immediately contract with commercial companies with the correct mission and technology experience to provide the best technology for their requirements, GovCIO said.